Economics Newsletter: The Marriage Decline

Marriage has been on the decline for all Americans, of all income levels. This figure by Lyman Stone shows the share of married Americans between age 38 to 42 in the 1960s and 2020s. There is a decline in every income group. Marriage is now quite rare among low-income Americans, though they have always had lower marriage rates. What is surprising is the biggest drop in marriage rates is among middle class Americans.

Source: Lyman Stone

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Konstantin Aksenov/iStock