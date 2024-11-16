Donald Trump Is the West’s Last Chance of Survival

The president-elect can reverse the woke cultural revolution. But only if he uses government power to do so

Will the election of Donald Trump reverse America, and the West’s, woke cultural revolution? Much depends on whether he resists the libertarian urge to slash the federal government and moves toward the difficult work of reform. The Gordian knot cannot be cut, it must be painstakingly unpicked.

In my recent book The Third Awokening/Taboo, I define woke as “the making sacred of historically marginalised race, gender and sexual minorities”. From this sanctification of some groups and demonisation of others comes a philosophy of cultural socialism which seeks equal outcomes and emotional harm protection for totemic victim groups.

According to its doctrines, discriminating against white people, males and Asians, known as “Diversity and Equity”, achieves equal outcomes. Punishing free speech that offends the hypersensitive – such as saying “mother” or “anyone can make it in America” – is said to promote “inclusion” through emotional harm protection, hence the acronym DEI.

Eric Kaufmann is professor of politics at Birkbeck College, University of London and an adjunct fellow of the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Allison Robbert-Pool/Getty Images