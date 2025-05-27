Comment Letter on the Beneficial Ownership Reporting Requirements Rulemaking Under the Corporate Transparency Act

The Manhattan Institute for Policy Research (Manhattan Institute) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit think tank committed to developing and disseminating new ideas that foster greater economic choice and individual responsibility. C. Jarrett Dieterle, Legal Policy Fellow with the Manhattan Institute, submits these comments in response to the Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) notice titled “Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting Requirement Revision and Deadline Extension” that was published in the Federal Register on March 26, 2025.

My name is Jarrett Dieterle, and I am a legal policy fellow with the Manhattan Institute.1 In this role, I develop and communicate novel, sound ideas on how to improve America’s constitutional, legal, and regulatory systems of governance. I have testified before Congress and submitted regulatory comments to federal agencies, as well as provided testimony and input to numerous state legislatures. I have authored many policy briefs, articles in journals including National Affairs and the Georgetown Law Journal, and short-form commentaries in popular publications such as the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and Washington Post.

