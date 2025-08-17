NY Dems Aim to De-Mask ICE Agents to Scare Them off Their Raids — Not to Protect the Public

Don’t miss the newsletters from MI and City Journal

Supporters claim a bill introduced by Democratic state lawmakers last month banning ICE agents and police from wearing masks during raids will ensure safety and prevent authoritarianism.

One backer, Sen. Patricia Fahy, fumes that ICE is “operating like masked militias” and “paramilitary secret police” and so must be reined in.

Nonsense: The awkwardly and misleadingly named Mandating End to Lawless Tactics Act is actually little more than an attempt to thwart immigration enforcement by making ICE agents fear for their personal safety.

It joins similar efforts in other states and in Congress to “unmask ICE.”

Paul Dreyer is a Cities Policy Analyst at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images