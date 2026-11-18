In recent years, prediction markets have taken off. While they include potential contracts for everything from politics and pop culture to the weather, it’s clear what the main profit driver is: Sports, which account for up to 90 percent of revenue on some of the largest platforms. States across the country have sued major prediction market operators, arguing that these sports-related “event contracts” are effectively sports gambling and should be regulated by state-level gambling regulatory agencies.

Prediction markets disagree, asserting that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission should have exclusive jurisdiction over sports-event contracts, thereby preempting state gambling laws. The prediction markets anchor their claim in the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act’s definition of a “swap,” which they argue should include sports-event contracts. The CFTC has aligned itself with prediction markets, issuing a proposed rulemaking to that effect.

Manhattan Institute filed a regulatory comment in response. We argue that the CFTC’s proposal to define sports-event contracts as “swaps” exceeds the agency’s statutory powers. Dodd-Frank defined “swap” by the terms of the contract at issue, not by who sells it or where. Simply wagering on sports outcomes—which serves neither a risk management nor price discovery function—does not fit the statute’s definition of a “swap.” In addition, interpretive principles such as the “major questions doctrine” and the federalism canon counsel against the CFTC inheriting broad regulatory authority over something functionally analogous to sports betting—an area in which the agency has no expertise. The CFTC should revisit its rulemaking and change course.

Charles Fain Lehman is a senior fellow at Manhattan Institute and senior editor of City Journal.

Jarrett Dieterle is a legal policy fellow at Manhattan Institute.

Ilya Shapiro is a senior fellow and director of Constitutional Studies at the Manhattan Institute. Follow him on Twitter here.