Canceled Classes, Rescheduled Midterms, and Stress Baking: How Elite Universities Are Coddling Students Grieving over Trump’s Victory

'Many in our community are sleep-deprived, again grieving for glass ceilings that weren't shattered, fearful for the future, or embarrassed to face our international colleagues,' Harvard professor says

After Donald Trump's historic reelection sent despair rippling across college campuses, grieving professors at America's top universities canceled classes, rescheduled exams, and promised to forgive poor grades. Schools offered students milk, cookies, puzzles, Legos, and "destress sessions."

Several professors at Columbia University and its sister school, Barnard College, offered such accommodations for their students, emails reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon show. One Columbia professor granted students permission to skip class, while another gave students an extension on a homework assignment.

"I hope you are hanging in there. I have been think of you over the last few days," one Columbia professor wrote to her students. "[If] you don't feel up for class, absences today will be excused."

Lexi Boccuzzi is a policy analyst at the Manhattan Institute. Jessica Costescu is a staff writer for the Washington Free Beacon.

Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images