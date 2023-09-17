Adams’ Cuts to NYC Services Amid Migrant  Crisis Is Unserious Political Theater

If you need more evidence Mayor Eric Adams has no idea how to manage the migrant crisis, look to his apocalyptic warnings about city budget cuts.

The mayor’s intent is to terrify President Joe Biden into giving us billions of dollars.

Instead, he’s scaring city residents, showing he has no plan.

The mayor last Saturday directed agencies to cut 5% from city-funded spending by November.

Though the overall budget is $111.1 billion, city taxpayers fund just $82.8 billion (the rest comes from state and federal grants).

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit