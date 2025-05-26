An American Problem

We cannot afford to excuse, indulge, or minimize political violence.

On Wednesday night, a young couple left an American Jewish Committee event in Washington, D.C. Moments later, they were gunned down. As police arrested the suspect, he shouted, “Free Palestine.”

The victims—Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim—were 20-something Israeli Embassy aides. Lischinsky, a devout Christian born to an Argentinian Israeli father and a German mother, had just bought an engagement ring. Milgrim, a Jewish American with a master’s degree from the United Nations University for Peace, was devoted to humanitarian work and cross-cultural dialogue. They were idealists. They were in love. And they were murdered—not for anything they had done, but for who they were and what they represented.

Reihan Salam is the president of the Manhattan Institute. Follow him on Twitter here. Jesse Arm is the director of external affairs and presidential initiatives at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Tom Brenner For The Washington Post via Getty Images