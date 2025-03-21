Abundance, Myrie's Opportunity, Subway Safety Designs

This week’s hot word is “Abundance”—the title of a new book by the New York Times’ Ezra Klein and the Atlantic’s Derek Thompson. They are pitching Democrats on an alternative to the stifling obsession with rules and regulations.

The authors, influential liberals, argue that Democrats need to be able to run for national office based on their success governing cities—something they acknowledge is impossible right now. Their alternative is a society where key goods are abundant: energy is cheap and clean, housing springs up wherever you need it, and the government knows how to get out of the way of the market. Conservatives may not buy the whole argument—particularly the dream of living without trade-offs—but some of this sounds familiar.

And the notes of change in Abundance do offer some hope for cities, and for readers of this newsletter. American politics right now is defined by reflexive hatred between the left and the right. But when you look at what New York’s left-of-center mayoral candidates are offering, there’s evidence of that same pragmatic turn.

It’s something common-sense conservatives should consider celebrating and supporting as a return of sanity. The alternative—mocking Democrats for flip-flopping or hypocrisy—may be more satisfying, but if we assume candidates can’t change their minds based on changes in circumstances and information available, we’ll have no chance of changing their minds either.

The Manhattan Institute has lauded Mayor Adams' City of Yes housing plan as a good start but lacking ambition. Now, every single candidate, including the socialist, is proposing much more ambitious programs. Some even have a good understanding of what it will take to get there: stripping red tape, loosening zoning, and more.

The left has also finally acknowledged that it’s not just the perception of crime they need to deal with, and that the mentally ill are not in a position to help themselves. The Manhattan Institute has some good ideas on how to fix that, and slowly but surely, the city and state are embracing quality-of-life policing, amending the laws on involuntary confinement, and changing those that release recidivists as soon as they are arrested.

Republicans don’t seem likely to field a serious candidate for mayor this year, so right-of-center voters need to think hard about which Democrats seem open to new ideas for their party. Shooting for abundance, rather than regulating scarcity, isn’t a bad place to start.