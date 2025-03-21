Abundance, Myrie's Opportunity, Subway Safety Designs

Forwarded this email? Sign up for free to have it sent directly to your inbox.
This week’s hot word is “Abundance”—the title of a new book by the New York Times’ Ezra Klein and the Atlantic’s Derek Thompson. They are pitching Democrats on an alternative to the stifling obsession with rules and regulations.
The authors, influential liberals, argue that Democrats need to be able to run for national office based on their success governing cities—something they acknowledge is impossible right now. Their alternative is a society where key goods are abundant: energy is cheap and clean, housing springs up wherever you need it, and the government knows how to get out of the way of the market. Conservatives may not buy the whole argument—particularly the dream of living without trade-offs—but some of this sounds familiar.
And the notes of change in Abundance do offer some hope for cities, and for readers of this newsletter. American politics right now is defined by reflexive hatred between the left and the right. But when you look at what New York’s left-of-center mayoral candidates are offering, there’s evidence of that same pragmatic turn.
It’s something common-sense conservatives should consider celebrating and supporting as a return of sanity. The alternative—mocking Democrats for flip-flopping or hypocrisy—may be more satisfying, but if we assume candidates can’t change their minds based on changes in circumstances and information available, we’ll have no chance of changing their minds either.
The Manhattan Institute has lauded Mayor Adams' City of Yes housing plan as a good start but lacking ambition. Now, every single candidate, including the socialist, is proposing much more ambitious programs. Some even have a good understanding of what it will take to get there: stripping red tape, loosening zoning, and more.
The left has also finally acknowledged that it’s not just the perception of crime they need to deal with, and that the mentally ill are not in a position to help themselves. The Manhattan Institute has some good ideas on how to fix that, and slowly but surely, the city and state are embracing quality-of-life policing, amending the laws on involuntary confinement, and changing those that release recidivists as soon as they are arrested.
Republicans don’t seem likely to field a serious candidate for mayor this year, so right-of-center voters need to think hard about which Democrats seem open to new ideas for their party. Shooting for abundance, rather than regulating scarcity, isn’t a bad place to start.
Mayoral Campaign Fundraising Update
-
The candidates are stockpiling cash to spend on an ad blitz in the last few weeks of the election, and the fundraising numbers reported this week offer a glimpse at who has access to big money—and where the left-wing grassroots stand.
-
Former Governor Andrew Cuomo, the current frontrunner in the polls who is leaning into his “bold leadership” message, raised $1.5 million, with half the total from 2,704 donors. The other half came from the Fix the City super PAC, which supports him, POLITICO reports.
-
As I wrote last week, Queens Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani is tapping into real public discontent when it comes to cost-of-living issues. And his supporters have found the cash for small contributions: he raised $846,949 from 13,327 donors over the two-month filing period between Jan. 12 and March 13. More people have contributed to his campaign than to all others combined.
-
The rest of the candidates raised less than $320,000, but New York’s generous public matching means Lander’s haul is approaching $7 million, and Stringer’s is about $5 million ahead of the primaries. For more detail on who raised how much, see Crain’s or the New York Post.
-
Mayor Adams also has substantial cash (about $4 million) in his account should he run as an independent in the November election, which, we are hearing, is a serious possibility. You can imagine a dramatic comeback for the mayor if his opponents turn out to be Republican gadfly Curtis Sliwa, unchallenged on the GOP side, and the socialist Zohran Mamdani.
Zellnor Myrie, a senator from Brooklyn, is not getting the kind of attention he should, Ben Krauss argues in Slow Boring.
Myrie has positioned himself as a moderate, pro-growth, tough-on-crime candidate, but so far has not gained much traction with those paying attention to politics. He’s raised about $3.8 million in total, thanks to contributions from some 4,000 voters in this election, which puts him behind his opponents, but definitely in the race.
Myrie could be the candidate for those who like the policies of Adams without the drama. But he’s short on executive experience and spent most of his career pushing a firmly progressive legislative agenda before his more recent YIMBY turn.
As I wrote before, this is the sort of political moment when it makes sense to look at the proposed policies and give the benefit of the doubt that candidates can change their perspectives.
- The Post still hates Cuomo. The former governor sat with them for two hours and got ripped apart the next day.
-
“Borough of Extremes”: That’s Queens, according to City & State, which offers a detailed tour of the hard-liners (AOC and Mamdani on the left, Vickie Paladino and Joann Ariola on the right) and the many dynasties: “the Weprins, the Vallones, the Hevesis, the Addabbos, the Pheffers, the Crowleys, the Staviskys, and (arguably) the Cuomos.” Here’s another look, if you like maps.
- Jamaica Boom: The Jamaica Neighborhood Plan would update zoning to spur the creation of over 12,000 new homes—including approximately 4,000 permanently income-restricted affordable homes—in a 230-block area of this transit-accessible Queens neighborhood. It’s up for public review.
-
Citizens Only: New York’s top court struck down a 2021 law that would have let noncitizens vote in New York City elections (POLITICO).
-
Mastro’s Return: A batch of top City Hall deputies resigned over Adams’ attempts to curry favor with President Trump, and now the former Giuliani aide Randy Mastro—whose nomination for corporation counsel was torpedoed last year by the City Council—is First Deputy Mayor. Earlier this month, Adams appointed Adolfo Carrión Jr. as deputy mayor for housing, economic development, and workforce; Suzanne Miles-Gustave, Esq., as deputy mayor for health and human services; Jeffrey D. Roth as deputy mayor for operations; and Kaz Daughtry as deputy mayor for public safety.
- Shelter Rules: A new policy would let the city kick adults out if they consistently violate shelter policies, THE CITY reports. Advocates argue that we should not blame the homeless; it’s the shelter staff who are “failing to provide people with the care that they needed.”
-
Stopping Retail Theft: District attorneys are training retailers to issue “trespass notices” that warn shoplifters they will face burglary charges if they return. This allows prosecutors to upgrade the charges from a misdemeanor to a felony and detain the thief at Rikers unless they can pay cash bail, Gothamist writes.
-
Cost of Living: “The issue that voters cared the most about was overwhelmingly the cost of living. I really cannot stress how much people cared about the cost of living. If you ask what’s more important, the cost of living or some other issue picked at random, people picked the cost of living 91 percent of the time. It’s really hard to get 91 percent of people to click on anything in a survey,” David Shor, a prominent analyst in an interview with Vox on why the Democrats lost.
Elections: America’s large cities, dominated by single-party politics, would benefit from reforming local elections to switch to party-list proportional representation, George Washington University lecturer Jack Santucci and Manhattan Institute Director of Cities John Ketcham propose in a new Manhattan Institute report.
The system—wherein a party receives a percentage of seats in proportion to its share of the vote—could give local coalitions leverage on issues that do not track neatly with national politics and open new opportunities for bipartisan or cross-partisan local democracy.
5 Ideas to Make NYC More Affordable for Families, from the Center for an Urban Future, proposes to stem the exodus of families with small children from NYC. The population of children under 5 declined by more than 18% between 2020 and 2023, a trend that was exacerbated by—but is continuing past—the pandemic.
“As they raise children, families also tend to be especially invested in the long-term success of the city,” the report states. “They contribute to stable communities by increasing civic engagement, boosting local economies through spending, and driving demand for family-friendly amenities like quality schools, parks and safe neighborhoods.”
Gothamist wrote it up, but in a nutshell, they suggest building or freeing up 10,000 three-bedroom units, universal 3-K and Pre-K, summer day camps, improved middle schools, and more public-private collaboration on childcare.
Subway Safety: Vital City has a paper out on what to do (and not to do) about subway safety. They point out that subways should be for transit, and that there should be unified governance, better maintenance, more effective use of police, and better response to the homeless and people in mental health crises.
What they don’t want to see is reactive surges of non-transit cops on the subway, investments in scanners for guns, and a reliance on enforcing fare-beating as a violent crime prevention strategy. (Andrew Cuomo’s subway safety plan appears to be entirely based on the Vital City paper.)
This week my colleague Nicole Gelinas asked in the New York Times: Why is it so hard to accomplish obvious things when it comes to public transit?
“Part of returning to pre-2020 levels of public safety must be policing—but not the stopgap policing that Mr. Adams has engaged in.”
The NYPD’s transit cop headcount of about 2,700 officers is “well below the 4,100 in the mid-1990s, a time when crime sharply fell from its peak a few years earlier,” and the mayor has been relying on overtime and periodic surges of street cops. “We need more transit cops, and we shouldn’t put up with so much low-level antisocial behavior in the subways,” she writes.
When it comes to fare beating, in addition to new entrance designs, former Governor Cuomo’s subway safety plan proposes new civilian MTA inspectors to handle fare enforcement—over which he would have no control.
“Moving to a proof-of-payment system, just like the MTA has long done on select buses, makes a lot of sense,” Gelinas emailed. “It's fine to have civilians do a lot of this work in the system, as long as they are backed by police close by, have the option of asking police to take over if they feel a specific danger for some reason, and as long as the NYPD continues to do undercover work at the faregate.”
Meanwhile, the MTA is getting attention for tinkering around the edges of its problems — for instance, replacing benches with weird leaning bars at West 4th Street. Commuters are not amused.
“The leaning bars are hostile infrastructure. We should be able to offer elderly people, pregnant women, people carrying children a place to sit down,” Gelinas emails. “A bench with divider slats so that people don't lie down is fine, but to get rid of a bench altogether because you don't want people loitering on it shows that you've lost the battle; just enforce the laws against loitering, lying down, using drugs, etc. etc.”
Good Bye MetroCard & More
-
End of the MetroCard: MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber announced this week that the final day for MetroCard sales will be December 31, 2025.
- The federal government extended Friday’s deadline to shut off congestion pricing cameras by 30 days. (Daily News)
- Alternatives to fund the $68 billion MTA capital plan include a tax hike on companies with $10 million or more in payroll, currently under discussion, POLITICO reports.
-
Funding the MTA capital plan will create well-paying NY jobs, argues Reinvent Albany’s Rachael Fauss in Crain’s, noting the broader impact MTA funding has beyond the city.
-
A crackdown on cars with forged or altered plates that evade cameras and toll readers has resulted in 902 arrests, more than 39,000 summonses, and 4,073 interdicted vehicles in one year, Gov. Hochul reports.
You can talk to new friends at the bar at the Knickerbocker Bar & Grill at 33 University Place, one of Manhattan’s last true neighborhood joints, or talk ideas with old friends at the tables in the bar area, a perfect spot for after work drinks and conversation.
