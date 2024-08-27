Abortion May Not Be a Winner for Democrats This Fall

Turnout patterns have changed in ways that could make 2022-23 ballot-measure results deceptive.

Here’s something you don’t see every day: National Public Radio and other left-wing news outlets rebuked Kamala Harris for mischaracterizing Donald Trump’s position on abortion in her acceptance speech at last week’s Democratic convention.

Ms. Harris accused the former president of planning to “enact a nationwide abortion ban with or without Congress.” Not true, NPR reported: “Trump himself has said that abortion should be left up to the states—and insisted that he doesn’t support a national ban.”

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images