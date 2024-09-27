The Most Galling Part of the Whole Eric Adams Affair

The federal charges of bribery, fraud and conspiracy that Mayor Eric Adams faces are grave. But graver still is the damage the mayor has done to the city he claims to love and will continue to inflict if he remains in City Hall. If the mayor will not resign, Gov. Kathy Hochul should begin the process of removing him from office.

Mr. Adams has exacted a high price from New York, in reputation and morale, for what seem to be petty acts of greed and disregard for democratic principles. It raises questions of how America’s largest, wealthiest city, with its reservoir of talent in everything from the arts to finance, ended up with someone accused of being an incessant petty grifter as mayor.

The 57-page indictment that the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, unsealed early Thursday demolishes Mr. Adams’s defense, laid out in a video on Wednesday night, that he became a target of the federal government because he has criticized the Biden administration’s response to the migrant crisis.

Continue reading the entire piece here at The New York Times (paywall)

______________________

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images