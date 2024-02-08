Why the Kids Aren't Growing Up: A Conversation with Abigail Shrier

In their efforts to ensure their children's happiness, a growing number of millennial and Gen X parents are turning to therapists, school psychologists, and other mental health professionals for help. Yet there is mounting evidence that this therapeutic turn has backfired. Rather than inculcate the virtues of self-discipline and independence, these efforts have yielded a generation of children filled with anxiety, isolation, and a profound sense of helplessness—and in her new book Bad Therapy: Why the Kids Aren’t Growing Up, Abigail Shrier explains why.

Please join us for a wide-ranging conversation with Shrier, the bestselling author of Irreversible Damage and one of the nation's most brilliant and fearless journalists. After speaking with hundreds of parents and adolescents, drawing on psychiatric studies and literature, in addition to her own lived experience with friends and family, Shrier offers a powerful critique of the booming mental health industry, and offers an alternate vision for fostering healthy, hard-working, and resilient children.