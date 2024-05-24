Open celebration of mass murder, rape, and torture by terrorists. Kosher restaurants vandalized with smashed windows and graffitied swastikas. Jewish students assaulted by their classmates. What is behind the anti-Semitic madness that, over the months since the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust, has gripped America’s supposedly cosmopolitan spaces—especially our universities? Why has the rise of this virulent hatred caught both university and political leaders flatfooted? How should students, parents, police, and taxpayers respond? And what does this evil portend for America’s future?

City Journal has been at the forefront of exploring and answering these crucial questions, most recently in our Spring issue symposium, “Fighting the Oldest Hate.” Please join contributors Richard Goldberg and Hannah Meyers, along with Tablet’s Park MacDougald, for a lively conversation about the origins of this crisis and how to address it. The discussion will be moderated by Manhattan Institute president Reihan Salam and will include time for audience Q&A.

RECOMMENDED READING:

ABOUT SPEAKERS

Richard Goldberg is a senior advisor at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. Over 20 years, he's served at the highest levels of federal and state government: chief of staff for a governor; deputy chief of staff for a U.S. Senator; and a senior official on the White House National Security Council. Richard architected the first state anti-BDS law in America; he drafted and negotiated the toughest sanctions ever imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran; and he's a past staff director for the Congressional Task Force on Combating Antisemitism. Richard has directed rapid response communications for winning gubernatorial, Senate, House and national issue advocacy campaigns. He's a U.S. Navy Reserve veteran with experience on the Joint Staff and in Afghanistan.

Park MacDougald is senior writer of The Scroll, Tablet’s daily afternoon newsletter.

Hannah Meyers is a fellow and director of policing and public safety at the Manhattan Institute. Her writing has appeared in numerous publications including The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Tablet, The New York Post, The Washington Examiner, The NY Daily News, and City Journal. She provides frequent commentary for TV, radio, and podcasts, including CNN and Fox News. She is an appointed member of the New York State Domestic Terrorism Task Force.

Photo: STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP/GETTY IMAGES