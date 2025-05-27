Temporary Trend or Tipping Point The Way Forward with Colorblind Equality
Speakers
The Supreme Court's landmark decision to ban race-based preferences in college admissions has unleashed a national reckoning across higher education, K–12 schools, and corporate America. Are institutions complying with the ruling or rebranding and evading it? Will class-based preferences take the place of racial ones? Is this the beginning of a new era of colorblind public policy or merely a temporary pause in identity-based politics?
Please join the Manhattan Institute for a timely and thoughtful conference on the origin, status, and permanence of affirmative action, the backlash against DEI initiatives, and the path toward genuine equality in education and beyond.
AGENDA:
3:00 PM - 3:30 PM Check-in and Refreshments
3:30 PM - 6:30 PM Discussions and Keynote Interview
- Panel I: The Colorblind Ideal and the Campus Response
- Robert VerBruggen, Fellow, Manhattan Institute
- Andre Archie, Professor of Philosophy, Colorado State University
- Wai Wah Chin, Founding President, Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York
- Ilya Shapiro, Director of Constitutional Studies, Manhattan Institute
- Panel II: Class vs. Race-Based Preferences and the K–12 Frontline
- Jason Riley, Senior Fellow, Manhattan Institute
- Maimon Schwarzschild, Professor of Law, University of San Diego
- Richard Kahlenberg, Director of the American Identity Project, Progressive Policy Institute
- Wilfred Reilly, Author and Associate Professor of Political Science, Kentucky State University
- Keynote Interview:
- Edward Blum, President, Students for Fair Admissions
- Tunku Varadarajan, Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute
6:30 PM - 7:00 PM Closing Reception
We hope you'll join us for this important event and evening reception as we explore what lies ahead for equal opportunity in America.
