Temporary Trend or Tipping Point The Way Forward with Colorblind Equality

The Supreme Court's landmark decision to ban race-based preferences in college admissions has unleashed a national reckoning across higher education, K–12 schools, and corporate America. Are institutions complying with the ruling or rebranding and evading it? Will class-based preferences take the place of racial ones? Is this the beginning of a new era of colorblind public policy or merely a temporary pause in identity-based politics?

Please join the Manhattan Institute for a timely and thoughtful conference on the origin, status, and permanence of affirmative action, the backlash against DEI initiatives, and the path toward genuine equality in education and beyond.

Panel I: The Colorblind Ideal and the Campus Response Robert VerBruggen, Fellow, Manhattan Institute Andre Archie, Professor of Philosophy, Colorado State University Wai Wah Chin, Founding President, Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York Ilya Shapiro, Director of Constitutional Studies, Manhattan Institute



Panel II: Class vs. Race-Based Preferences and the K–12 Frontline Jason Riley, Senior Fellow, Manhattan Institute Maimon Schwarzschild, Professor of Law, University of San Diego Richard Kahlenberg, Director of the American Identity Project, Progressive Policy Institute Wilfred Reilly, Author and Associate Professor of Political Science, Kentucky State University



Keynote Interview: Edward Blum, President, Students for Fair Admissions Tunku Varadarajan, Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute



