Event Governance

Supreme Court Preview (2023-2024)

02
Monday October 2023
Starts at 6pm

Speakers

James R. Copland Senior Fellow | Director, Legal Policy @JamesRCopland
Ilya Shapiro Senior Fellow | Director, Constitutional Studies @ishapiro
Sarah M. Harris Partner, Williams & Connolly
Hon. Steven Menashi U.S. Circuit Judge, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit
(Moderator)
INQUIRIES
events@manhattan.institute

Manhattan Institute and Federalist Society invite you to a discussion

In our program, we will discuss the upcoming Supreme Court term. Last term, the court addressed affirmative action, student loans, and websites for same-sex weddings. Following a blockbuster year, the justices return to the bench facing many more major cases—including those involving wealth taxes, unaccountable executive agencies, and the Second Amendment. The full list of cases granted thus far for the upcoming term can be viewed on SCOTUSblog.

