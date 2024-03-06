SOMC Spring Meeting: Frameworks for Monetary Policy, Regulation and Bank Capital

8:30 AM – 9:00 AM Check-In and Breakfast Available 9:00 AM – 1:30 PM Panel Discussions and Keynote Luncheon

Please join us for a meeting of the Shadow Open Market Committee (SOMC), hosted by the Manhattan Institute. This meeting will feature keynote remarks from Michele Bowman, Governor, Federal Reserve Board.

AGENDA:

Welcoming Remarks

Charles Plosser, Former President Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

Panel I: Regulatory and Capital Framework

Deborah Lucas , MIT, "Basel III Endgame and Bank Capital Requirements”

, MIT, "Basel III Endgame and Bank Capital Requirements” Charles Calomiris , Professor Emeritus, Columbia University, "What is a Bank? What is a Government?”

, Professor Emeritus, Columbia University, "What is a Bank? What is a Government?” Gregory Hess, IES Abroad (Moderator)

Panel II: The Monetary Policy Framework

Athanasios Orphanides , MIT, "Enhancing Resilience With Natural Growth Targeting"

, MIT, "Enhancing Resilience With Natural Growth Targeting" Peter Ireland , Boston College, "Update on Monetary Conditions: Spring 2024"

, Boston College, "Update on Monetary Conditions: Spring 2024" Jeffrey Lacker , Former President, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond and Andrew Levin, Dartmouth University, "Diversity of Views at the Federal Reserve"

, Former President, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond and Andrew Levin, Dartmouth University, "Diversity of Views at the Federal Reserve" Mickey D. Levy, Hoover Institution (Moderator)

Luncheon and Keynote Remarks

Michelle Bowman , Governor, Federal Reserve Board

, Governor, Federal Reserve Board Athanasios Orphanides, MIT (Moderator)

Photo by Ca-ssis/iStock