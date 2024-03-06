View all Events
Event Economics Monetary Policy

SOMC Spring Meeting: Frameworks for Monetary Policy, Regulation and Bank Capital

05
Friday April 2024
Starts at 8:30am

8:30 AM – 9:00 AM Check-In and Breakfast Available
9:00 AM – 1:30 PM Panel Discussions and Keynote Luncheon

INQUIRIES
events@manhattan.institute

Please join us for a meeting of the Shadow Open Market Committee (SOMC), hosted by the Manhattan Institute. This meeting will feature keynote remarks from Michele Bowman, Governor, Federal Reserve Board.

AGENDA:

Welcoming Remarks

  • Charles Plosser, Former President Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

Panel I: Regulatory and Capital Framework

  • Deborah Lucas, MIT, "Basel III Endgame and Bank Capital Requirements”
  • Charles Calomiris, Professor Emeritus, Columbia University, "What is a Bank? What is a Government?”
  • Gregory Hess, IES Abroad (Moderator)

Panel II: The Monetary Policy Framework

  • Athanasios Orphanides, MIT, "Enhancing Resilience With Natural Growth Targeting"
  • Peter Ireland, Boston College, "Update on Monetary Conditions: Spring 2024"
  • Jeffrey Lacker, Former President, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond and Andrew Levin, Dartmouth University, "Diversity of Views at the Federal Reserve"
  • Mickey D. Levy, Hoover Institution (Moderator)

Luncheon and Keynote Remarks

  • Michelle Bowman, Governor, Federal Reserve Board
  • Athanasios Orphanides, MIT (Moderator)

Photo by Ca-ssis/iStock

