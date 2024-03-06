View all Events
SOMC Spring Meeting: Frameworks for Monetary Policy, Regulation and Bank Capital
05
Friday April 2024
Starts at 8:30am
Please join us for a meeting of the Shadow Open Market Committee (SOMC), hosted by the Manhattan Institute. This meeting will feature keynote remarks from Michele Bowman, Governor, Federal Reserve Board.
AGENDA:
Welcoming Remarks
- Charles Plosser, Former President Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia
Panel I: Regulatory and Capital Framework
- Deborah Lucas, MIT, "Basel III Endgame and Bank Capital Requirements”
- Charles Calomiris, Professor Emeritus, Columbia University, "What is a Bank? What is a Government?”
- Gregory Hess, IES Abroad (Moderator)
Panel II: The Monetary Policy Framework
- Athanasios Orphanides, MIT, "Enhancing Resilience With Natural Growth Targeting"
- Peter Ireland, Boston College, "Update on Monetary Conditions: Spring 2024"
- Jeffrey Lacker, Former President, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond and Andrew Levin, Dartmouth University, "Diversity of Views at the Federal Reserve"
- Mickey D. Levy, Hoover Institution (Moderator)
Luncheon and Keynote Remarks
- Michelle Bowman, Governor, Federal Reserve Board
- Athanasios Orphanides, MIT (Moderator)
