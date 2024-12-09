View all Events
Event Public Safety

Public Safety in Urban America: The Daniel Penny Trial and Its Implications

12
Thursday December 2024
Starts at 4pm

Speakers

Nicole Gelinas Senior Fellow | Contributing Editor, City Journal @nicolegelinas
Olivia Reingold The Free Press
Rafael A. Mangual Nick Ohnell Fellow | Contributing Editor, City Journal @Rafa_Mangual

Is Daniel Penny a decorated veteran who acted in self-defense, or a reckless vigilante guilty of manslaughter? On December 12th, you are invited to join an exclusive virtual panel event discussing the latest in the Daniel Penny trial and what it means to the wider issue of public safety policy in urban environments.

Between this trial and Wednesday's cold-blooded killing in midtown Manhattan, the eyes of the country are yet again focused on crime in New York City. For decades, the Manhattan Institute has provided insightful commentary and real-world policy leadership on this critical issue—this is your chance to hear the very latest from top voices in the field.

