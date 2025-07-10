My Tips to Avoid Arrest by the Met

An interesting event occurred in London at the weekend. A young man who goes by the name of Montgomery Toms attended a Pride parade. But he did not attend in order to dress in bondage gear while shouting ‘Love is love’ and ‘Free Palestine’. Instead he went with a sandwich board which had a trans flag on it, followed by an equals sign and then the words ‘mental illness’.

This is a tactic pioneered by an American man known as ‘Billboard Chris’, because his name is Chris and he wears a billboard. Chris’s schtick is to walk around with a sign saying things like ‘Children cannot consent to puberty blockers’. For making such inflammatory statements, Billboard Chris has been detained in a number of jurisdictions, largely because severely deranged people tend to flock around him when he wears this billboard, screaming abuse and showing that they are in no way mentally deranged. But I digress.

Douglas Murray is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor of City Journal.

