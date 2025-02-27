Econ Breakfast Series: A Conversation with Richard Clarida

We are thrilled to welcome Richard Clarida, former vice chair of the Federal Reserve for a discussion of his academic work and real-world policymaking experience in the field of macroeconomics. He has contributed significantly to understanding how monetary policy impacts the economy, particularly through the lens of central banking and global economic interconnections.

Please join us for a discussion moderated by MI senior fellow Allison Schrager as she and Clarida sit down to discuss the current economic situation in the United States. Breakfast will be provided.