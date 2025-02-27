View all Events
Event Economics

Econ Breakfast Series: A Conversation with Richard Clarida

11
Tuesday March 2025
Starts at 8:30am

Speakers

Richard Clarida Economist and former Member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors of the United States
Allison Schrager Senior Fellow | Contributing Editor, City Journal @AllisonSchrager

We are thrilled to welcome Richard Clarida, former vice chair of the Federal Reserve for a discussion of his academic work and real-world policymaking experience in the field of macroeconomics. He has contributed significantly to understanding how monetary policy impacts the economy, particularly through the lens of central banking and global economic interconnections.

Please join us for a discussion moderated by MI senior fellow Allison Schrager as she and Clarida sit down to discuss the current economic situation in the United States. Breakfast will be provided.

Further Reading

