Immoral Equivalence: Countering Anti-Israel Extremism in the West

On October 7, the Iran-sponsored terrorist organization Hamas perpetrated a barbaric attack that has left over 1,000 Israeli civilians dead and saw the capture of hundreds of others. War is now underway, and not just on the battlefield. Throughout the world, the Hamas massacre has sparked a war of ideas, one that pits the defenders of Israel against those who openly call for its destruction. In the United States, a large majority of Americans support Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorist violence. But a vocal minority of extreme ideologues—some of whom have found a home in elite academia — have sought to justify, minimize, or even celebrate Hamas’s brutality. Anti-Israel protests in U.S. cities and college campuses have served to remind the American public that virulent anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism remain potent threats.

What are the drivers of anti-Israel sentiment in the United States? How has social media shaped this war of ideas? And what can citizens, philanthropists, policymakers, and educational institutions do to counter anti-Israel extremism? Please join us on October 19 at 12:00 pm ET for a virtual discussion, which will be moderated by Brian Anderson, editor of City Journal, and will feature three security, policing, and intelligence experts on the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza.

Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images