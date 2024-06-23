Will the Supreme Court Blow Up the Presidential Debate?

On the many explosive cases to be decided this week.

It is hard to know why the Trump and Biden campaigns decided upon June 27 as the date of the initial presidential debate. There is speculation that Trump wished to refocus attention on his campaign and away from recent legal proceedings in New York, and that the Democrats wished to get a look at Biden’s debate performance in advance of their convention in August, possibly with an eye to replacing him on the ticket if he performed badly. Both are plausible explanations.

Whatever the reasons, the two camps settled on a day and a week when the Supreme Court will be handing down a series of explosive decisions, several of them bearing upon the presidential campaign. Some of those decisions may be handed down on the morning of the debate and could upend settled strategies not only for Biden and Trump, but the debate moderators as well.

The Supreme Court is still sitting on a dozen pending cases that were argued during the course of the 2023–24 term, and it’s scheduled to issue opinions on all (or most) of them on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of this week—that is, over the three-day period sandwiching the presidential debate.

James Piereson is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

