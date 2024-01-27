Why Hochul’s 10 Percent Plan for SUNY Makes Sense

As part of her 2024 State of the State address on Jan. 9, Gov. Hochul announced a plan to offer the top 10% of New York high-school seniors direct admission to the State University of New York (SUNY) system.

“Access to higher education,” Hochul said, “has the potential to transform the lives of young New Yorkers and change the trajectory of a student’s life.”

Hochul’s announcement comes on the heels of Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, a 2023 US Supreme Court decision that struck down the use of race-based preferences for blacks, Hispanics, and other “underrepresented” minorities in college admissions.

Hochul’s announcement was met with skepticism from some advocates of colorblindness, who suspect the governor’s Top 10 Percent Plan is a backdoor effort to continue the decades of Affirmative Action that penalized whites and Asian Americans in the Empire State.

Renu Mukherjee is a Paulson Policy Analyst at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images