Why Climate-Swap Debt Is a Bad Idea

Last month, the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing movement got a hard reality check about one of its favorite financial tools.

Known as debt-for-nature or climate swaps, the tool played a role in a recent coup in Gabon.

The nation’s democratically elected government was overthrown by rival militants just a week after the completion of a $500 million swap agreement, illustrating the problems with these instruments in both theory and practice.

Climate swaps take existing emerging market debt and either refinance it at a lower rate or extend the terms of the loan.

The emerging nations then take the money raised and use it for biodiversity protection and climate adaptation.

___________________

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal. This piece is adapted from City Journal online.

Photo by ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP via Getty Images