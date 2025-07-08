A Musky Odor

It’s not easy to get Rachel Maddow and Donald J. Trump on the same page. But Elon Musk has managed the feat.

Just before last November’s presidential election, Maddow said on her MSNBC show that due to Musk’s partisan activities and flaky behavior, an incoming “President Harris” should unwind all federal contracts with SpaceX and other companies controlled by Musk. “The Defense Department and NASA are going to need a new arrangement for all their rockets,” she said. It’s a crazy idea, of course. By relying on reliable, reusable SpaceX rockets, NASA and the Defense Department save taxpayers billions of dollars. In fact, since NASA does not have a rocket approved to carry humans on routine flights, the U.S. manned space program would be essentially shut down without SpaceX. No serious person would pursue such a folly, would she?

James B. Meigs is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a City Journal contributing editor.

Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images