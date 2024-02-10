What’s the 311 on NYC’s Longer-than-Ever 911s?

In addition to troubling increases in crime and disorder since 2020, another law enforcement measure should now give New Yorkers pause: Police response times, which have been inching higher since 2016.

However, the more recent upticks have made what was at first a disconcerting blip into a troubling trend.

Compared to January 2018, NYPD response times reported in December 2023 have risen across the board—that is, for critical (up 22%), serious (up 45.5%), and non-critical (up 28.7%) calls.

The average wait time for the latter — noise complaints, loiterers, and the like — is now more than 27 minutes.

This is no small matter.

The recent spike in NYPD response times poses at least two significant problems.

Rafael Mangual is the Nick Ohnell Fellow and head of research for the Policing and Public Safety Initiative at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal. He is also the author of Criminal (In)Justice: What the Push for Decarceration and Depolicing Gets Wrong and Who It Hurts Most.

Photo by Zeiss4Me/iStock