The L.A. Riots Hand Republicans a Political Edge

The Supreme Court’s ruling last week in Ames v. Ohio Department of Youth Services struck a welcome blow for equal treatment under the law. Even better, it was a unanimous decision written by a reliable liberal, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, and praised in a concurring opinion written by a reliable conservative, Justice Clarence Thomas.

The case involved a heterosexual woman who alleged that she had been denied a job promotion because of her sexual orientation, and that a less-qualified gay candidate had been chosen instead. The court held that federal civil-rights statutes give members of majority groups the same right to sue as minorities. “By establishing the same protections for every ‘individual’—without regard to that individual’s membership in a minority or majority group—Congress left no room for courts to impose special requirements on majority-group plaintiffs alone,” Justice Jackson wrote. Discrimination is discrimination, regardless of whether the target is black, white, gay or straight.

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images