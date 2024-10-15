What Can Trump Deliver on Illegal Migration?

His proposals would face challenges from the U.S. Senate and American courtrooms to Mexico City.

We know Donald Trump can talk the talk on illegal migration. The question is what he would be able to deliver in a second term. In 2016 he vowed to wall off the southern border and send the bill to Mexico. It didn’t happen. Now Mr. Trump is promising to “carry out the largest domestic deportation operation in American history.”

Daniel Di Martino, a native of Venezuela who follows the economics of migration at the Manhattan Institute, is skeptical. “The labor market in the U.S. has been booming, and there’s a high correlation between job openings in the U.S. and illegal immigration,” he says in an interview. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce reported last month that there are still a million more jobs than unemployed workers, and nominal wages have been rising.

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images