Washington Is Quickly Hurtling Toward a Debt Crisis

On Monday, Moody’s announced that a government shutdown would threaten Washington’s AAA credit rating. Both Fitch and Standard and Poor’s have already downgraded Washington’s credit rating based on past fiscal recklessness. Downgrading a bond signals to investors that the bond issuer is more likely to eventually default, which typically leads investors to demand a higher interest rate to compensate them for the additional risk. This is dangerous because interest rates have already been rising and endangering federal finances.

In the past week, the interest rate on the 10-year Treasury bond reached 4.5% for the first time since 2007. In addition to raising the cost of home loans, car loans and business loans, rising interest rates threaten to push Washington toward a debt crisis by drastically raising the annual interest cost of servicing the escalating federal debt. Indeed, lawmakers have long gambled the federal budget — and the US economy — on an apparent assumption that interest rates will never rise again.

______________________

Brian M. Riedl is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Nattakorn Maneerat/iStock