US Hospitals Receive Billions in Funding — but Where Does It Actually Go?

Most American hospitals were established as either municipal or charitable organizations, with a commitment to providing free and discounted medical care to the poor. This responsibility is now recognized in federal law, aided by substantial public subsidies.

However, the magnitude of state and federal subsidies to support hospitals now substantially exceeds the value of “uncompensated care” that facilities provide to the uninsured.

As a new Manhattan Institute report demonstrates, federal aid for hospitals is also distributed senselessly. While lavish hospitals in affluent neighborhoods receive unnecessary windfalls, those serving the poorest communities often still find themselves financially strained in providing basic care to the uninsured.

Chris Pope is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow him on Twitter here. Based on a recent report.

Photo by sshepard/iStock