Trump’s Incoming Cabinet Faced the Censorship Regime That Silenced America — Now They Can Flip It the ‘Middle Finger’

Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen recently expressed what many felt at the re-election of Donald Trump: not triumph so much as relief.

“I hope this last 10 years increasingly is just going to feel like a bad dream,” he told podcast host Joe Rogan. “I can’t believe we tolerated the level of repression … and anger and … emotional incontinence and … cancellation campaigns.”

Much of it was orchestrated or encouraged by our government.

One could say many things about Trump’s cabinet picks. At times, they seem to embody Government by Middle Finger.

But they also, undeniably, represent Government by the Canceled: an assemblage that doesn’t need to be reminded of the administrative state’s ability to coerce the American public by calling in favors from Big Tech or pulling the levers of regulation, audit or investigation. Many have experienced such treatment firsthand.

Abigail Shrier is the New York Times bestselling author of Bad Therapy: Why the Kids Aren’t Growing Up. This piece is adapted from City Journal.

Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images