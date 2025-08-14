Trump is Right: Washington, D.C., Has a Violent Crime Problem

Good morning:

On Monday, President Donald Trump appeared with several members of his cabinet to announce he was federalizing the Washington, D.C., police force and deploying 800 National Guard troops to crack down on violent crime in the capital city.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser described the move as “unsettling” but admitted that President Trump has the authority to act under the “plain language” of the city’s home rule charter.

Homicides, carjackings, and robberies are a longstanding problem in Washington, particularly in the city’s least affluent neighborhoods. But no one is immune. Secret Service agents have fired on carjackers multiple times in recent years, including while outside former Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s home and while protecting former President Joe Biden’s granddaughter. In April, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s purse was snatched. In July, a 21-year-old living in Washington for his congressional summer internship was gunned down by a stray bullet. And, last week, a former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) employee was assaulted by a large group of teenagers in an attempted carjacking.

The main objection from the president’s critics is that violent crime is going down in Washington and, therefore, there is no need for the president to intervene and direct federal law enforcement officers to the city’s streets. In the Boston Globe, Thomas W. Smith fellow Heather Mac Donald responds to that by urging us not to define deviancy down. Flash mobs, vicious pedestrian assaults, and mass looting—not to mention the nearly 10 violent crimes, six robberies, and three assaults with a dangerous weapon that occur daily in a city of only 700,000—are part of the fabric of Washington, but they shouldn't have to be.

In The Atlantic, fellow Charles Fain Lehman writes that D.C. residents are deeply troubled by violence and anti-social deviancy, and Washington still has a higher homicide rate than the rates in New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and even Chicago. There is no reason why the capital of the United States should be among the nation’s most dangerous cities.

Taking over the Metropolitan Police Department is only one way among many that the federal government may rightfully respond, director of cities John Ketcham and Charles Fain Lehman write for City Journal. The “home-rule” arrangement gives the federal government significant oversight powers. Congress and the president should consider all their options, including adding presidentially appointed seats to the D.C. Council; directing police to target juvenile crime and gang activity, both of which are pervasive; and reviewing and vetoing pernicious local legislation.

The Trump administration’s Justice Department is also continuing to crack down on ideological and racial discrimination at elite universities. In City Journal, MI’s director of higher education policy, John D. Sailer, praises a new DOJ memo that lists several common practices constituting illegal discrimination. Sailer’s extensive reporting on university race-based hiring practices proves that universities have embraced nearly every practice the DOJ asserts is illegal.

Elsewhere at MI, senior fellow Abigail Shrier warns in The Free Press that Illinois’s new mandatory mental-health screenings for public school children will not only result in a dangerously high number of false-positive diagnoses, but they will also encourage suggestible children to fall into the slippery mental-health pipeline and pathologize perfectly normal emotions.

Finally, the MI Research team published a new report by Paulson policy analyst Carolyn D. Gorman on the shortage of psychiatric beds in U.S. hospitals. This is a consequence of the Medicaid’s “institutions for mental diseases” (IMD) exclusion, which bars federal funding for psychiatric treatment in large facilities. Repealing the IMD exclusion is a necessary step in getting individuals suffering from serious mental illness off the streets and into the care they need.

