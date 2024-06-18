Trump Gets Serious about Black Voters

But he should stop blaming illegal immigrants for racial inequality.

Donald Trump took criticism in 2016 for courting black voters while standing in front of white audiences. This go-round, he’s chosen to get up close and personal.

Three weeks ago, thousands attended a Trump campaign rally in the South Bronx, one of New York City’s most diverse and impoverished neighborhoods. On Saturday he spoke at a packed black church in Detroit. No Republican has carried New York since Ronald Reagan in 1984, but Michigan is a swing state that Mr. Trump won in 2016 and lost to Joe Biden in 2020. According to RealClearPolitics, Mr. Trump is currently ahead of Mr. Biden in Michigan by less than a half-point.

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images