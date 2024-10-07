Trump and Dems Pound SALT Deduction — but It Did No Harm to NY Taxpayers

Amid this year’s hard-fought battle over a handful of New York suburban House seats, Republicans and Democrats agree on at least one policy priority: Removing the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions, or SALT, which then-President Donald Trump signed into law as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

In a U-turn on his own past policy, Trump now says he agrees, too.

“I’m going to restore SALT,” the former president told a cheering throng at a Sept. 18 campaign rally at Long Island’s Nassau County Coliseum.

With most of the TCJA due to expire at the end of 2025, the fate of SALT and other provisions of the law will be a front-burner issue for the next administration, no matter who wins.

Trump’s turnabout seemed design to bolster voter turnout for three of the GOP’s suburban Republican freshmen, who are critical of the SALT cap and are now locked in toss-up races that could decide control of the House of Representatives.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

E.J. McMahon is a senior fellow at the Empire Center for Public Policy and a Manhattan Institute ­adjunct fellow. Follow him on Twitter here. This piece was adapted from City Journal online.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images