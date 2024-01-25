Trudeau’s Mass Migration Cult Is Destroying Canada

Quality of life, per capita income and social cohesion are being sacrificed to a third world ‘population trap’

When wokeness, the making sacred of historically-disadvantaged minorities, takes control of a society like Canada, the effects go far beyond plans to stock tampons in men’s bathrooms. There, taboo-driven mass immigration is not only resulting in cultural tensions but in economic paralysis and soaring housing costs.

You know things have gone crazy when even economists at the National Bank of Canada are sounding the alarm. They say the country has entered a “population trap” in which savings are sucked into providing infrastructure and capital for new arrivals, impairing economic growth. More than that, the immense pressure of the 1.2 million new residents the country added in 2023 is driving the cost of housing through the roof. To put this number into scale, it’s larger than the population of most Canadian cities and 8 of the country’s 13 provinces and territories.

Eric Kaufmann is professor of politics at Birkbeck College, University of London and an adjunct fellow of the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images