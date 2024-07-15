The Trump Shooting Changed Everything

The nation narrowly averted tragedy Saturday. Is it enough to ease our political polarization?

The shots that grazed Donald Trump and killed a spectator at Saturday’s rally in Western Pennsylvania upended a presidential campaign that has already seen its share of chaos. Few anticipated Mr. Trump’s victorious return in this year’s Republican primaries following his defeat in 2020, the riot at the Capitol a few months later, and an unending series of legal cases filed against him by Democratic prosecutors. Nor did they foresee President Biden’s fumbling comments and misstatements during the June 27 debate, which provoked several members of his own party to call for his withdrawal from the race.

James Piereson is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

