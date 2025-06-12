View all Articles
Commentary By Allison Schrager

The Fed Can Now Declare Victory over Inflation

Economics Tax & Budget
Bloomberg Opinion June 12th, 2025
Higher prices aren’t over, but the central bank has officially completed its pandemic mission.

When it comes to inflation, America has reached a “Mission Accomplished” moment. Rule No. 1 of inflation reports is never to read too much into one report, but there have now been several months of fairly low inflation, so it seems safe to call it: The Fed did its job. Pandemic inflation is over.

Note that I do not say, “Inflation is over.” Between tariffs and lower immigration, higher inflation is likely. But even if the next inflation report shows a big uptick, this week’s is an important marker. It bolsters the Fed’s credibility, showing that it is capable of fulfilling its mandate — and it gives the Fed more policy options if inflation returns.

Inflation has stabilized at a higher yet still tolerable level. Every inflation report this year has been fairly moderate — averaging just above a 2% annual rate.

___________________

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal.

Photo by Philip Yabut/Getty Images

2 Minute Read

