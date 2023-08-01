The Child Soldiers of Portland

The following is an excerpt from Rufo's New York Times bestselling book, America’s Cultural Revolution. Order a copy now on Amazon or wherever books are sold.

There are few places on earth where political radicals and their children ritualistically burn the American flag and chant “Death to America” — Tehran, Baghdad, Beirut, Kabul, Ramallah, and Portland, Oregon.

The city of Portland, a grim and cloud-covered metro on the south bank of the Columbia River, has developed a reputation for the colorful sloganeering of its political protestors. Anarchists, communists, eco-fascists, and a variety of other agitators regularly denounce the police, politicians of both parties, and the American state itself; flag-burning has become part of the regular syntax of the protest movement.

During the summer riots in 2020, teenagers associated with the Youth Liberation Front escalated the rhetoric with chants of “Death to America” and months of violence to avenge the death of George Floyd. Children as young as three or four years old marched with the crowd to the federal courthouse, raising the Black Power fist and chanting “F*** the Police! F*** the Police!”

Christopher F. Rufo is a senior fellow and director of the Initiative on Critical Race Theory at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor of City Journal. He is the author of the New York Times bestselling book, America's Cultural Revolution.

Photo by John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images