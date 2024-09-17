Testimony Before the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance

Finance Committee Hearings to examine lowering health care costs for Americans, focusing on the Inflation Reduction Act, in Washington, DC on September 17, 2024. (Official U.S. Senate photo by Ryan Donnell)

Theo Merkel testified in a hearing titled Lower Health Care Costs for Americans: Understanding the Benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Thank you, Chairman Wyden and Ranking Member Crapo for calling this hearing and giving me the opportunity to testify.

The August 2022 reconciliation bill (a.k.a. the “Inflation Reduction Act,” or IRA) made significant changes to health care law, and it sought to address several legitimate flaws within American health care. Unfortunately, to do so the law embraced superficial fixes.

This has resulted in an expensive Affordable Care Act (ACA) sugar high, induced a likely illegal taxpayer bailout of Medicare Part D plans, and will undermine the quality and value of health care in the long run.

My testimony will cover what I see as the underlying issues, discuss why the approaches adopted in the IRA fail to address them, and propose alternatives that would enhance the quality, value, and sustainability of the American health care system.

Theo Merkel is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a senior research fellow at Paragon Health Institute.

Photo Credit: U.S. Senate Photographic Services