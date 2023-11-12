Subway ‘Vigilantes’ Will Continue until NYC Deals with Rampant Crime

Another week, another violent incident in the subway — this time, a “vigilante” firing shots across a subway platform to deter a mugger.

Subway chief Richard Davey calls the shooting “outrageous, reckless and unacceptable.”

But it will keep happening until the NYPD — controlled by Mayor Adams — gets subway crime back to acceptable levels.

A vagrant, Matthew Roesch, held the emergency exit gate open for a woman to walk through Tuesday evening, expecting her to pay him a dollar for the “free” fare.

When she didn’t, he allegedly followed her, threatened her and started to grab her bag.

That’s when commuter John Rote yelled at the robber, “Get away from her!” and then opened fire.

He was arrested at work Wednesday, having disposed of his gun.

There’s no disputing it’s reckless to carry a gun onto the subway (Rote’s lawyer claims he bought it legally, but that doesn’t mean he can carry it legally, and he was charged with criminal possession of a firearm) and it’s reckless to shoot in the direction of a crowd.

And it was further irresponsible for Rote to leave the scene instead of presenting himself to police.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by J2R/iStock