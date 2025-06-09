Soaking the Rich — as Mamdani and Other Lefties Want —Won’t Pay for a Supersized NYC Gov’t

Don't miss the newsletters from MI and City Journal

Mayoral candidate and Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani vaulted into contention in this month’s Democratic primary by pledging to supersize city government. “He knows exactly how to pay for it, too,” his campaign brags.

Does he, though?

Mamdani’s platform — free child care, more public housing and an end to bus fares or CUNY tuition, just to name a few — wouldn’t come cheap.

New Yorkers can have all of it, he promises, for the bargain-basement price of $10 billion in new revenues — less than a tenth of the current city budget.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Ken Girardin is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute

Photo by Yuki Iwamura-Pool/Getty Images