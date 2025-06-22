View all Articles
Commentary By Jesse Arm

For a Change, Primary Day Won’t Decide NYC’s Next Mayor

Governance, Cities NYC Mayoral Election 2025
New York Post June 22nd, 2025
Don’t expect a final answer on New York’s future when the Primary Day polls close Tuesday night. Between absentee ballots, ranked-choice voting and the city’s glacial vote-transfer process, it may take weeks to know who won the Democratic nomination.

But even once the party’s mayoral candidate is officially named, voters may be in for a surprise the city hasn’t seen in decades.

In a deep-blue city where Democrats are used to wrapping up elections in June by default, this year might be different.

That’s because the Democratic frontrunners, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, may both appear on the general-election ballot regardless of Tuesday’s outcome.

Cuomo already secured his own “Fight and Deliver” party line.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

Jesse Arm is the director of external affairs and presidential initiatives at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

