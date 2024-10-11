Science Magazine Promotes Faulty Race Discrimination Claim

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) is on the ropes these days, and it’s a big problem for institutions that have invested deeply in this belief system. One way to rescue the enterprise is to tout new scientific results which buttress the claim that minorities and women are discriminated against in academia. Ergo the need for affirmative action.

Now the popular and increasingly woke magazine Science is trumpeting a new academic paper in the equally woke Nature Human Behaviour as a riposte to the naysayers. "Racial bias can taint the academic tenure process," reads the headline.

Continue reading the entire piece here at UnHerd (paywall)

______________________

Eric Kaufmann is professor of politics at Birkbeck College, University of London and an adjunct fellow of the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by The Washington Post/Getty Images