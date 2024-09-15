Scandal Leaves Eric Adams at Risk of Irrelevance as NYC’s Quality of Life Declines

Elected officials aspire to be admired, respected, feared, beloved — but failing that, you’ve got to at least be noticed.

As New York’s movers and shakers get back to their fall routines, Mayor Adams is sliding into the worst fate of all: being irrelevant and . . . ignored.

Last week, at a marquee event attended by the city’s real-estate, business and political leaders, the mayor was mostly noticed (by me) for his total absence.

The governor showed up and made a serviceable speech. Another top pol phoned in a video address.

But the mayor was . . . nowhere.

Yes, he had COVID, but nobody offered an anodyne “We are sorry Mayor Adams can’t be with us, but he offers his best wishes.”

At a similar event three years ago, ahead of his general-election victory, Adams was the star of the show.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images