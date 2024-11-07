View all Articles
Governance, Cities, Economics
November 7th, 2024 2 Minute Read Report by John Ketcham

Policy Recommendations for Innovation in Infrastructure

Table of Contents

Far too many American infrastructure dollars get wasted through cost overruns and delays caused by inefficient project-delivery systems, time-consuming reviews, and outdated work practices. When public jobs routinely run far in excess of their original estimates and incur years-long delays, the taxpayer and toll payer suffer. In contrast, the private sector has developed strategies to overcome the challenges inherent in large projects, such as clear lines of authority, accountability for delays in the form of contractual liability, and the adoption of innovative new technologies and materials.

The Milstein Innovation in Infrastructure Project at the Manhattan Institute brings together academics, policy experts, and government officials to assess how to make American infrastructure more resilient and efficient.

The papers in this series include:

