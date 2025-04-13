Wall Street Woes Will Hammer NYC — So Eric Adams Must Cut Spending Now

Smart Policy, Straight to You Don't miss the newsletters from MI and City Journal

After a week of tariff-driven ups-and-downs in the financial markets, New York City’s economy may soon start feeling woozy.

The longtime finance capital stands to lose more than just luster in a rapidly de-globalizing world: Billions in city tax revenue and thousands of jobs are on the line.

Greater uncertainty will make foreign and domestic companies more risk-averse, turning them away from dealmaking.

Fewer buyouts and mergers mean leaner times — and not just for investment bankers and hedge fund tycoons.

It may be hard to pity an industry whose members in the city get bonuses averaging $244,000, but New York runs on Wall Street.

Besides generating 20% of Gotham’s total income, finance funds a big chunk of the city’s essential services and safety net.

John Ketcham is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute.