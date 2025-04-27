Hochul’s Budget Fantasy Speeds NY off a Spending Cliff — Here’s Who Must Call Her Out

Smart Policy, Straight to You Don't miss the newsletters from MI and City Journal

New York’s state budget is nearly a month late, and Albany’s Republicans have a rare chance to be relevant. Will they take it?

Gov. Hochul has been locked in budgetary combat with legislative Democrats.

Their main battle isn’t over spending, but rather policy changes without big fiscal impacts: Senate and Assembly Dems bristled at Hochul’s proposals to make it easier to lock up and treat people with severe mental illness, and harder for defense lawyers to have criminal cases tossed on technicalities.

Meanwhile Republicans, who hold just over a third of the seats in the Senate and just under a third in the Assembly, are nowhere to be seen.

______________________

Ken Girardin is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images