Our children are failed by an education system that doesn’t care — and teacher unions are to blame

New York spends more per student than any state in the nation.

Yet fewer than half off of its third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students scored proficiently on the English Language Arts exam, according to the preliminary data released this week.

Just 43% of third-graders, 48% of fourth-graders and 43% of fifth-graders scored proficient in ELA. The biggest drop was seen in fifth grade, a 14-point decrease from the 2024-25 school year. Third-graders showed an 11-point drop.

This is what happens when teacher unions get their way. Standards are lowered. No consequences for bad schools or bad instructors.

Continue reading the entire piece here at The New York Post

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Jennifer Weber is a fellow for K-12 Education Policy at the Manhattan Institute.Danyela Souza Egorov is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute, where she focuses on education policy and school choice.