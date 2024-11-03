NY’s Prop 1 Is a Dishonest Trojan Horse Sneaking Discrimination into Law

The Albany legislators who put Proposition 1 on our Election Day ballots should go back to the drawing board and not come back until they have an honest ballot proposal to show us.

The Prop 1 we’re considering Tuesday is deceptive, malicious and sleazy.

First, the bait: Prop 1 has been falsely marketed as an amendment to the New York state Constitution that’s critically needed to protect abortion rights after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Well, that’s just demagogic scare-mongering, because abortion has been legal in New York since before Roe was ever decided.

New York is not even remotely affected by Dobbs v. Jackson, the case that nullified Roe — and abortion rights in fact were expanded in the Empire State after Dobbs was handed down.

But fine, if legislators want to add redundant abortion protection to the state constitution, then propose an amendment that does so straightforwardly.

Maybe something like this: “Every individual who becomes pregnant has the fundamental right to choose to carry the pregnancy to term, to give birth to a child, or to have an abortion.”

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Wai Wah Chin is the founding president of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York.

Photo by Tetra Images/Getty Images