NYC Landlord Case Shows Equal Justice Is a Joke under DA Alvin Bragg

“Everyone stands equal before the law,” Manhattan’s Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg famously said at a 2023 national press conference, as he indicted former President Donald Trump.

With a DA like that, Manhattan is surely as safe as Singapore, Tokyo or Zurich, right?

Don’t all roll on the floor laughing at once.

Bragg is, after all, the district attorney who launched his first day in office with his notorious “Day One Memo” that effectively said that some people will be treated differently for certain crimes, including armed robbery.

Which brings us to the case of Brian Chin, now charged by Bragg with felony assault.

Chin was the landlord of Christina Yuna Lee, the young woman who was brutally stabbed to death in her Chinatown apartment in 2022 by a vagrant shelter resident with a long rap sheet of violent crimes, including robbery — a crime demoted in Bragg’s “Day One Memo.”

Wai Wah Chin is the founding president of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images