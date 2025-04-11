NYC and Tariffs, NYPD's Quality of Life Teams, Guaranteed Income

There’s not much good news for this global city in President Trump’s vision of an economy that revives the Midwest’s manufacturing base, limits trade, and prioritizes the export of goods over services New York specializes in.

Two of the city’s key service industries—finance and tourism—are reeling from a volatile week on the stock market and a trade war with (at least) China. Greg David, the veteran chronicler of New York business, writes in The City that economic officials expect banker bonuses, which feed the city’s income tax revenues, to decline. Meanwhile, NYC Tourism + Conventions is lowering its forecasts as some foreign tourists avoid a more hostile U.S., and many local businesses grow increasingly anxious.

Retailers are preparing to raise prices in response to shifting tariffs. "We take a little bit of a hit on our margins, but we still have to pass something off to our customers because there's no way anyone in our position can eat 24%,” a seafood importer told Eyewitness News. A champagne importer, sniffing that she can’t exactly substitute “sparkling wine from the Finger Lakes,” also plans price hikes.

Mayoral candidates are eagerly denouncing Trump’s actions — as they rely on optimistic forecasts to plan more spending and only superficial budget cuts. That seems out of touch with a reality in which tariffs threaten city revenues, and the Trump administration appears likely to cut funding to major NYC institutions—like Columbia University—that also serve as top employers.

Meanwhile, in Albany, the state government must also brace for fiscal pressure. Empire Center's Bill Hammond and Manhattan Institutes' E.J. McMahon warn that Governor Hochul should reconsider her ambitious $252 billion budget plan.

Little of this economic and political turbulence is within the next mayor’s control—but whoever takes office must be prepared to make tough decisions. As should those already in power.